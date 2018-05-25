WWE NXT Live Event Results From Largo (5/25): Ricochet Gets Title Shot, EC3, The War Raiders, More

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Largo, Florida:

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Lio Rush and Babatunde Aiyegbusi. Babatunde accidentally dropped an elbow on Rush, allowing Oney to get the pin on Rush while Burch took out Babatunde. Lorcan and Burch are really clicking these days

* Lacey Evans defeated Kacy Catanzaro with a cheap pin

* Raul Mendoza defeated Fabian Aichner

* EC3 defeated Marcel Barthel. Major pre-match heat for Barthel and the crowd loved EC3

* The War Raiders defeated TM61. Hanson and Rowe continue to shock people with the way they move for big guys

* Kassius Ohno defeated Dan Matha

* Nikki Cross, Steffanie Newell and Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah, Reina Gonzalez and Rhea Ripley

* Ricochet defeated NXT North American Champion Adam Cole by disqualification when NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly interfere, Cole retains the title. The Street Profits hit the ring for the save and helped Ricochet clear the ring of The Undisputed Era to end the show. Amazing match before the DQ, actually better than the match they had in Largo this past March