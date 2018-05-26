The field for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is nearly set with Ember Moon, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, and Naomi already confirmed for the match. This Monday there will be a gauntlet match between Dana Brooke, Mickie James, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Bayley to determine the final entrant.

Today's question, who do you think will win at WWE Money in the Bank?

