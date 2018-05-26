NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 7): Will Ospreay Takes On Bushi, Flip Gordon Vs. Tiger Mask

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today featuring BUSHI defeating Will Ospreay in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Here are the results:
* Flip Gordon defeated Tiger Mask
* ACH defeated YOH
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Taiji Ishimori
* BUSHI defeated Will Ospreay
Block A Standings
* Tiger Mask 6
* Flip Gordon 6
* Will Ospreay 4
* Taiji Ishimori 4
* ACH 4
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4
* YOH 2
* BUSHI 2
Block B Standings
* Dragon Lee 6
* SHO 4
* El Desperado 4
* Hiromu Takahashi 2
* Chris Sabin 2
* KUSHIDA 2
* Marty Scurll 2
* Ryusuke Taguchi 2
The next NJPW BOTSJ is tomorrow and will be VOD, here are the Block B tournament matches:
* Marty Scurll vs. El Desperado
* Chris Sabin vs. Dragon Lee
* KUSHIDA vs. SHO
* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Hiromu Takahashi