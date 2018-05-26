NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 7): Will Ospreay Takes On Bushi, Flip Gordon Vs. Tiger Mask

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today featuring BUSHI defeating Will Ospreay in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Here are the results:

* Flip Gordon defeated Tiger Mask

* ACH defeated YOH

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Taiji Ishimori

* BUSHI defeated Will Ospreay

Block A Standings

* Tiger Mask 6

* Flip Gordon 6

* Will Ospreay 4

* Taiji Ishimori 4

* ACH 4

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4

* YOH 2

* BUSHI 2

Block B Standings

* Dragon Lee 6

* SHO 4

* El Desperado 4

* Hiromu Takahashi 2

* Chris Sabin 2

* KUSHIDA 2

* Marty Scurll 2

* Ryusuke Taguchi 2

The next NJPW BOTSJ is tomorrow and will be VOD, here are the Block B tournament matches:

* Marty Scurll vs. El Desperado

* Chris Sabin vs. Dragon Lee

* KUSHIDA vs. SHO

* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Hiromu Takahashi