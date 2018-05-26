WWE Star Wants To Be On Sesame Street, Cathy Kelley Games With Xavier Woods, Natalya On WWE UK Tour

- Above is part two of Cathy Kelley and Xavier Woods playing Florence on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

- In her Calgary Sun column, Natalya talked about finishing up the recent WWE UK tour. Here's an excerpt from it:

"May has been an absolute whirlwind. I have constantly been on the go, but that's a good thing because I love being busy," Natalya wrote. "In the past few weeks, we have been to so many different and wonderful places as part of our annual tour of the United Kingdom. The tours are incredibly fun and we are in a different city or country every single day. It's a bit hectic but also incredibly rewarding."

- Curt Hawkins said he wouldn't mind going on Sesame Street to talk to kids about dealing with defeat. He noted it would score big points with his daughter too, since Raw is on too late for her. According to Hawkins' Twitter profile, the streak is hovering at 198 straight losses.