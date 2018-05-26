WrestlingInc.com

SmackDown Cards In Japan, Kalisto's 'Avengers' Inspired Mask, Surprises Under A WWE Ring (Video)

By Joshua Gagnon | May 26, 2018

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring crazy surprises under the ring. The group includes: Big Show bringing out a massive chair, Braun Strowman pulling Elias out from under the ring and getting blasted with a fire extinguisher, and Boogeyman showing up to take away Queen Sharmel.

- WWE's SmackDown brand will be headed to Japan on June 29 and 30, here are the scheduled cards for each night:

June 29:

* AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship)
* Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos vs. Gallows and Anderson vs. Rusev Day (WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship)
* Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)
* Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
* New Day vs. The Bar
* Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Naomi vs. The IIconics and Lana
* Sin Cara vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas (with Zelina Vega)

June 30:

* AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)
* Carmella vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)
* Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day vs. Gallows and Anderson vs The Bar
* The Usos vs. Rusev Day
* Sin Cara vs. The Miz
* Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. The IIconics and Lana (2-on-3 Handicap Match)

- Below, Sasha Banks showed off Kalisto's mask, which is inspired by the infinity gauntlet in Avengers: Infinity War. Banks asked her fans if she should get wrestling gear like this.



