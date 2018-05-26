Velveteen Dream Taunts Ricochet (Photo), Bayley Works At Her Old Job (Video), WWE Shop Weekend Sale

- Above, Bayley headed back to the pet store where she worked while training to become a pro wrestler. On this week's Raw, Bayley will be involved in a Gauntlet Match to determine the final participant in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She'll be going up against Dana Brooke, Mickie James, Sasha Banks, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, and Ruby Riott.

- The feud between Velveteen Dream and Ricochet continued on Twitter with Dream saying "Ricochet: The story of a boy who never great up. Spoiler: In the end, The Dream makes a man outta you." Ricochet was also depicted as Peter Pan in the photo below. Earlier this week on NXT, Ricochet and Dream teamed up to take on Lars Sullivan, but near the end of the match Dream attacked Ricochet and allowed Sullivan to finish him off for the win.The two NXT Stars are expected to have a match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II.