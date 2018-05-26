UK Star To Debut For Impact, Nick Aldis On If He's 'All In,' PWG Bask In His Glory Results

- Above shows some footage of Nick Aldis making his ROH debut at last night's United Honor: Edinburgh. Aldis and his teammate, Mark Haskins, would lose to the Young Bucks. The NWA Heavyweight Champion said tonight at United Honor: London he will announce if he's going to face Cody Rhodes at All In.

- Last night, PWG Bask in His Glory took place and is most likely the final PWG at their usual home the American Legion in Reseda, California. Their next two shows will be in Los Angeles at the Globe Theatre. This was also Keith Lee's farewell event as he's signed with WWE. Below are the full results:

* Tyler Bateman defeated Andy Brown

* Rey Horus defeated Jake Atlas

* Jonah Rock defeated Timothy Thatcher

* Matthew Riddle defeated David Starr

* Bandido defeated Robbie Eagles

* Adam Brooks defeated Keith Lee

* WALTER (c) defeated Sammy Guevara (PWG World Championship)

- UK Star Joe Hendry announced he will be making his debut with Impact Wrestling at the upcoming TV tapings in Windsor, Ontario on June 1 and 2. Hendry has won a number of titles on the UK indie circuit and was a musician before becoming a wrestler, which he now incorporates in his gimmick as seen in the video below.

The Prestigious One Joe Hendry is coming to @IMPACTWRESTLING



The Prestigious One Joe Hendry is coming to @IMPACTWRESTLING

Get your tickets for the most Prestigious debut in Impact Wrestling history on June 1st + 2nd: