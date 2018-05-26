Alexa Bliss Gives Encouragement To A Fan, WWE Referee Posts Motivational Message, NXT Stars Birthday

- Above, Alexa Bliss made an appearance at MegaCon in Orlando and gave some advice to a fan who was suffering from an eating disorder. In past interviews, Bliss has talked about her own struggles with anorexia. Bliss said to the fan:

"Don't let anyone tell you, 'You can't do anything,'" Bliss said. "Okay? Because even though you're struggling, I've been there, you know what I mean? I remember that I wanted somebody to tell me that I could get through it and it didn't have to define me. And you are beautiful and you cannot let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do, and I'm so happy that you're getting help and you're getting healthier, because you're beautiful, inside and out. Please do not let anyone else determine your self-worth."

- NXT Stars Steve Cutler (31) and Babatunde (30) are celebrating their birthdays today. WWE sent well wishes to both Superstars on Instagram.

- WWE SmackDown Referee Danilo Anfibio posted a message on Instagram talking about his story in the pro wrestling business and overcoming heartache.