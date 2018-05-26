Alexa Bliss Gives Encouragement To A Fan, WWE Referee Posts Motivational Message, NXT Stars Birthday

- Above, Alexa Bliss made an appearance at MegaCon in Orlando and gave some advice to a fan who was suffering from an eating disorder. In past interviews, Bliss has talked about her own struggles with anorexia. Bliss said to the fan:
"Don't let anyone tell you, 'You can't do anything,'" Bliss said. "Okay? Because even though you're struggling, I've been there, you know what I mean? I remember that I wanted somebody to tell me that I could get through it and it didn't have to define me. And you are beautiful and you cannot let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do, and I'm so happy that you're getting help and you're getting healthier, because you're beautiful, inside and out. Please do not let anyone else determine your self-worth."
- NXT Stars Steve Cutler (31) and Babatunde (30) are celebrating their birthdays today. WWE sent well wishes to both Superstars on Instagram.
- WWE SmackDown Referee Danilo Anfibio posted a message on Instagram talking about his story in the pro wrestling business and overcoming heartache.
"At the age of 13, I worked two jobs to pay and begin training at a pro wrestling school. Traveled up and down the east coast wrestling for 25 dollars a match for over 11 years. Through out those years, I was fired from jobs, relationships ended, lost friends and went broke. To add to all of that, the worst possible imaginable thing happens. After battling a rare disease my mother passes away. I was broken, sad and depressed. I would go to the cemetery for months after and sit near her stone for hours and just talk to her, usually until the grounds keeper kicked me out at closing time.
Luckily with my angel watching over me, one day, sitting there it all hit me. Looking around I realized we all have a certain amount of time in our lives to live. My mom wouldn't of wanted me to keep going there just to sit around and waste life. She would of rather wanted to see me go work and succeed! She would of wanted me to keep pushing and keep living! Never settle and keep working! Never except failure and and never take, NO for an answer! Everybody has their own story. Everybody has heart ache and disappointment and we all fail at some point in our lives but it is up to us not to except it and not let it take over our lives. We can change everything by making a decision. I know we all have bad days but it is up to us to make our days count. Keep working for it all, never except those NOs for answers and make doubters Remember Your Name!"
At the age of 13, I worked two jobs to pay and begin training at a pro wrestling school. Traveled up and down the east coast wrestling for 25 dollars a match for over 11 years. Through out those years, I was fired from jobs, relationships ended, lost friends and went broke. To add to all of that, the worst possible imaginable thing happens. After battling a rare disease my mother passes away. I was broken, sad and depressed. I would go to the cemetery for months after and sit near her stone for hours and just talk to her, usually until the grounds keeper kicked me out at closing time. Luckily with my angel watching over me, one day, sitting there it all hit me. Looking around I realized we all have a certain amount of time in our lives to live. My mom wouldn't of wanted me to keep going there just to sit around and waste life. She would of rather wanted to see me go work and succeed! She would of wanted me to keep pushing and keep living! Never settle and keep working! Never except failure and and never take, NO for an answer! Everybody has their own story. Everybody has heart ache and disappointment and we all fail at some point in our lives but it is up to us not to except it and not let it take over our lives. We can change everything by making a decision. I know we all have bad days but it is up to us to make our days count. Keep working for it all, never except those NOs for answers and make doubters Remember Your Name!!!