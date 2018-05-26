ROH Episode 348 Recap: Jay Lethal In Action, Bullet Club Vs. So Cal Uncensored

Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Punishment Martinez and Jay Lethal make their entrances.

Punishment Martinez vs. Jay Lethal

Lethal clotheslines Martinez out of the ring as the bell rings. Lethal dropkicks Martinez. Lethal hits seven suicide dives in a row on Martinez. Lethal rolls Martinez into the ring. Martinez clotheslines Lethal as we head into a commercial break. Lethal eventually ascends the turnbuckles. Lethal connects with an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Martinez. Lethal pins Martinez for a two count. Martinez goes for a Torture Rack before dropping Lethal. Lethal superkicks Martinez. Lethal hits the Lethal Injection on Martinez. Lethal pins Martinez for the win.

Winner: Jay Lethal

A Women Of Honor video package is shown hyping next week's match between Jenny Rose and Sumie Sakai for the WOH Championship.

Joey Daddiego and Shane Taylor make their entrances.

Joey Daddiego vs. Shane Taylor

Daddiego strikes Taylor several times. Taylor drives his knee into Daddiego before striking him. Taylor hits a Modified Slam on Daddiego. Taylor splashes Daddiego before pinning him for a two count. Daddiego dodges a cannonball from Taylor. Daddiego strikes Taylor. Daddiego hits a Fireman's Carry on Taylor. Daddiego pins Taylor for a two count. Taylor rolls out of the ring. Taylor sends Daddiego into the ringside barrier. Taylor sets Daddiego up on two chairs at ringside. Taylor splashes Daddiego on the chairs. Taylor chokeslams a referee at ringside. Taylor takes out three security guards in the ring.

Winner: No Contest

The Bullet Club's Adam Page, Marty Scurll and Cody (accompanied by Bernard The Business Bear) make their entrances. So Cal Uncensored's Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky make their entrance.

The Bullet Club (Cody, Marty Scurll & Adam Page) vs. So Cal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels)

Cody and Sky start the match. They lock up. Sky suplexes Cody. Cody strikes Sky. Cody hits a stalling front suplex on on Sky as we head into a commercial break. Kazarian eventually hits a sling-shot cutter on Scurll. Cody hits a powerslam on Kazarian. Sky hits a cutter on Cody. Scurll hits a brain-buster to the kneee on Sky. Sky backs Scurll into the corner. Page tags in. Daniels and Kazarian send Scurll to the ropes. Scurll rolls out of the ring as Page hits a double lariat on Daniels and Kazarian. Page rolls Sky up for a two count. Sky kicks Page in the mid-section. Cody kicks Sky. Cody hits his Din's Fire signature move on Sky. Page hits the Rite Of Passage on Sky. Page pins Sky for the win.

Winners: The Bullet Club (Adam Page, Marty Scurll & Cody)

Kazarian and Daniels attack Cody and Page after the match. Scurll inadvertently strikes Cody with his umbrella as the show comes to a close.



