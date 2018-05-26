The Shield Justice For All DVD, Miz Cuts Funny Soccer Promo, Drew Gulak Plays 'Battletoads'

- Above, Drew Gulak played Battletoads with Xavier Woods and talked about games he played growing up with his brother (and fellow wrestler) Rory Gulak.

- WrestlingDVDNetwork.com revealed the full match listing for the upcoming The Shield: Justice for All DVD, which will be available in July. Some of the matches include: Dean Ambrose vs. Triple H (Roadblock 2016), Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (Battleground 2016), Seth Rollins vs. Triple H (WrestleMania 33), and Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania 33). The 3-disc set will feature Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns individually on each DVD, and looks at their time in WWE between 2015 and 2018 (18 matches total) with newly-filmed interview segments.

- Below, Miz is asked to cut a promo to motivate Liverpool to win today's Champions League Finals against Real Madrid. After he finishes, Miz is asked his favorite team and responds sarcastically:

"Manchester United...is that bad? Chelsea. I don't care, Liverpool is my favorite, I love them. They are so amazing. Every time I watch football, which is like, every day. I think, 'Man, how can Liverpool get any better?' And they just can't, they're the most dominant force in football."