ROH Honor United: London Results (5/26): Cody Rhodes And Nick Aldis Make A Deal For 'All In'

Earlier today ROH Honor United: London took place with ROH World Six-Man Champions The Kingdom defeating The Young Bucks / Adam Page in the main event.
NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis appeared tonight and made a deal with Cody about their potential All In match. If Cody is able to win back the ROH World Championship, their match will be a Title vs. Title match, Cody accepted. Cody will be facing Dalton Castle at ROH Best in the World on June 29 for the title.
.@RealNickAldis wants to make a deal with @CodyRhodes... #ALLIN #HonorUnited #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) May 26, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8 pic.twitter.com/uqfrT5VNGN
If @CodyRhodes reclaims the ROH title, it's gold vs. gold against @RealNickAldis at @ALL_IN_2018. The Gambler and the Dealer just raised the stakes. #ALLIN #HonorUnited #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) May 26, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZ2HRy pic.twitter.com/t6glkl8tm8
Below are the full results:
* The Boys defeated Aussie Open
* Jay Lethal defeated Mark Briscoe
* Toru Yano defeated Shane Taylor
* Tenille Dashwood defeated Kelly Klein
* Jay Briscoe defeated Mark Haskins
* Silas Young defeated SANADA, Punishment Martinez and Hiroshi Tanahashi (ROH World TV Championship)
* Bully Ray defeated The Boys
* Cody defeated Kenny King
* Dalton Castle (c) defeated EVIL (ROH World Championship)
* The Kingdom (c) defeated The Young Bucks and Adam Page (ROH World Six-Man Championship)
Tomorrow will be Honor United: Doncaster, below is the scheduled card
* Silas Young (c) vs. Doug Williams (ROH World TV Championship)
* The Briscoes vs. EVIL and SANADA vs. Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan vs. The Young Bucks
* Sumie Sakai vs. Chardonnay (ROH Women of Honor Championship)
* Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven
* Adam Page vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Cody vs. Scorpio Sky
* Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Shane Taylor, Bully Ray, and Punishment Martinez
* Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Toru Yano and Kenny King