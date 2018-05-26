ROH Honor United: London Results (5/26): Cody Rhodes And Nick Aldis Make A Deal For 'All In'

Earlier today ROH Honor United: London took place with ROH World Six-Man Champions The Kingdom defeating The Young Bucks / Adam Page in the main event.

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis appeared tonight and made a deal with Cody about their potential All In match. If Cody is able to win back the ROH World Championship, their match will be a Title vs. Title match, Cody accepted. Cody will be facing Dalton Castle at ROH Best in the World on June 29 for the title.

Below are the full results:

* The Boys defeated Aussie Open

* Jay Lethal defeated Mark Briscoe

* Toru Yano defeated Shane Taylor

* Tenille Dashwood defeated Kelly Klein

* Jay Briscoe defeated Mark Haskins

* Silas Young defeated SANADA, Punishment Martinez and Hiroshi Tanahashi (ROH World TV Championship)

* Bully Ray defeated The Boys

* Cody defeated Kenny King

* Dalton Castle (c) defeated EVIL (ROH World Championship)

* The Kingdom (c) defeated The Young Bucks and Adam Page (ROH World Six-Man Championship)

Tomorrow will be Honor United: Doncaster, below is the scheduled card

* Silas Young (c) vs. Doug Williams (ROH World TV Championship)

* The Briscoes vs. EVIL and SANADA vs. Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan vs. The Young Bucks

* Sumie Sakai vs. Chardonnay (ROH Women of Honor Championship)

* Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven

* Adam Page vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Cody vs. Scorpio Sky

* Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Shane Taylor, Bully Ray, and Punishment Martinez

* Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Toru Yano and Kenny King