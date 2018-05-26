WrestlingInc.com

Lana And Naomi Are Ready For MITB, WWE Stars In High School, Cedric Murphy Vs. Buddy Murphy Preview

By Joshua Gagnon | May 26, 2018

- Above is a preview of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy on this week's 205 Live.

- Below is a gallery of WWE Superstars back when they were in high school. The group includes: The Bella Twins, Big Show, Miz, Bayley, Naomi, Randy Orton, Zack Ryder, and more.


- Below, Naomi tweeted about defeating Sonya Deville to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Lana retweeted her and said she's going to be the first-ever ravishing Mrs. Money in the Bank. Lana defeated Billie Kay on this week's SmackDown to qualify. Others involved in the upcoming ladder match: Ember Moon, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Natalya.




