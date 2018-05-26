Lana And Naomi Are Ready For MITB, WWE Stars In High School, Cedric Murphy Vs. Buddy Murphy Preview

- Above is a preview of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy on this week's 205 Live.
- Below is a gallery of WWE Superstars back when they were in high school. The group includes: The Bella Twins, Big Show, Miz, Bayley, Naomi, Randy Orton, Zack Ryder, and more.
It's that time of year again, time we open up the good ol' YEARBOOK! @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/PLKPWSNuaS— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2018
- Below, Naomi tweeted about defeating Sonya Deville to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Lana retweeted her and said she's going to be the first-ever ravishing Mrs. Money in the Bank. Lana defeated Billie Kay on this week's SmackDown to qualify. Others involved in the upcoming ladder match: Ember Moon, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Natalya.
@SonyaDevilleWWE is one tough chick?? (my ribs stomach and entire digestive system will never be the same after her hits) but....tonight I qualified and GLOWIFIED #MITB here I come #sdlive #wwe pic.twitter.com/aHLUu1PweZ— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 23, 2018
Your glow is cool but I am going to be the first ever #RAVISHING Mrs. Money in the Bank & the world will sing Lana is the Best Lana Number 1 ???????? on #RusevDay !!! #MITB https://t.co/cfTRhusZKF— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) May 26, 2018