Lana And Naomi Are Ready For MITB, WWE Stars In High School, Cedric Murphy Vs. Buddy Murphy Preview

- Above is a preview of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy on this week's 205 Live.

- Below is a gallery of WWE Superstars back when they were in high school. The group includes: The Bella Twins, Big Show, Miz, Bayley, Naomi, Randy Orton, Zack Ryder, and more.

See Also Demolition On How Much It Would Take To Induct Them Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

- Below, Naomi tweeted about defeating Sonya Deville to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Lana retweeted her and said she's going to be the first-ever ravishing Mrs. Money in the Bank. Lana defeated Billie Kay on this week's SmackDown to qualify. Others involved in the upcoming ladder match: Ember Moon, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Natalya.

@SonyaDevilleWWE is one tough chick?? (my ribs stomach and entire digestive system will never be the same after her hits) but....tonight I qualified and GLOWIFIED #MITB here I come #sdlive #wwe pic.twitter.com/aHLUu1PweZ — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 23, 2018