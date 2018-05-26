John Cena And Nikki Bella Share A Dance, Undertaker - Camp WWE Clip, Shinsuke Nakamura On MITB

- Above is a Total Bellas exclusive clip of John Cena and Nikki Bell sharing a dance at their engagement party.

- Below is a clip from Camp WWE where Undertaker performers a magic trick with Paige as his assistant.

Maybe @RealPaigeWWE should have thought twice before agreeing to be The #Undertaker's magician assistant...



Don't miss an ALL-NEW episode of #CampWWE TOMORROW at 12pm ET on-demand! #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/J241A3r0yp — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2018

- Earlier this week on SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura announced the stipulation against WWE Champion AJ Styles at Money in the Bank will be a Last Man Standing Match. On Twitter, Nakamura wondered how high Styles could count and wrote, "No one is good all the time."