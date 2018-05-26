John Cena And Nikki Bella Share A Dance, Undertaker - Camp WWE Clip, Shinsuke Nakamura On MITB

- Above is a Total Bellas exclusive clip of John Cena and Nikki Bell sharing a dance at their engagement party.
- Below is a clip from Camp WWE where Undertaker performers a magic trick with Paige as his assistant.
Maybe @RealPaigeWWE should have thought twice before agreeing to be The #Undertaker's magician assistant...— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2018
Don't miss an ALL-NEW episode of #CampWWE TOMORROW at 12pm ET on-demand! #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/J241A3r0yp
- Earlier this week on SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura announced the stipulation against WWE Champion AJ Styles at Money in the Bank will be a Last Man Standing Match. On Twitter, Nakamura wondered how high Styles could count and wrote, "No one is good all the time."
How high can you count? Or will you rise before answer? 1..2..10. No one is good all the time. #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/DgcPSPxKJd— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 26, 2018