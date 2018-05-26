Zack Ryder Throws Jab At WWE Star, Mickie James On Wrestling And Singing, The Miz Entrance Theme

- Above, WWE uploaded Miz's entrance theme to their YouTube channel.

- Mickie James spoke with Fredericksburg.com on her passion to wrestle, and also, singing. James noted it was difficult for her to let either of them go.

"I've always wanted to sing so badly, but I didn't think it was something that was possible for me," James said. "Plus I didn't think I was good at it. ... It was: 'Do I want music or do I want wrestling? I wanted both. I'm good at wrestling and I love it with all my heart. I've devoted so much of my life and career to it that I wasn't ready to let it go. I didn't want to let music go either because I felt like it allowed me to express a different side of me that people don't know. Music is so soulful and you're a bit more vulnerable."

- An individual on Twitter expressed their opinion that Zack Ryder is overrated, while Mojo Rawley is the best. Ryder responded they should delete their Twitter, not because of the words said about him, but about Mojo.