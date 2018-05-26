Top Former WWE Star Pregnant With Her Second Child

Former WWE star Stacy Keibler is expecting her second child with her husband, Jared Pobre.

US Weekly confirmed the 38-year-old as pregnant after she was photographed in Beverly Hills, California with her baby bump on display.

Two months after breaking up with actor George Clooney in July 2013, Keibler began dating Pobre, a tech entrepreneur. They got married on March 8, 2014, in a surprise beach ceremony in Mexico. The wedding was a surprise to their respective families since they were on vacation.

Keibler and Pobre welcomed their first child, daughter Ava Grace, now three years old, on August 20, 2014.

Since becoming a mother, Keibler has maintained a very low profile. She stopped acting and is rarely photographed in public. She also shut down her lifestyle website (at StacyKeibler.com) and abandoned social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).

Her last post on Facebook was made on March 25, 2017, in which she encouraged people to "turn off your lights tonight at 8:30 & help us to a better future!" in honor of Earth Hour. That same status update was posted to her Twitter account, which was also her last tweet.

Keibler has not updated her Instagram account since September 2015. The last post she shared on the social media platform was of herself reading a book titled "What Does It Mean to Be Kind?" to her daughter.

Four months after giving birth to her first daughter, Keibler revealed that she never thought about marriage or parenthood until she began dating Pobre.

"Life can be unpredictable. You feel one way, and then … boom!" Keibler wrote on her lifestyle website. "You need to entirely change your perspective. That is certainly what happened to me this past year. Until I started dating Jared, the idea of being married and having a family was never on my radar. I was just hoping that the right love would find me.

"But after a serendipitous reconnection with Jared, a friend who turned out to be my soulmate, we created a family together almost instantly. Talk about a serious change in my reality! This year and the holiday season especially has me feeling so nostalgic about family — my family, my new family, and of course, the newest addition to our family. Ava has graced us with such joy, such light and such love–we never saw it coming. She is our special little lady, and I couldn't be more thankful for how she has opened my heart."

