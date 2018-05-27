WWE Main Event Recap: Apollo Crew Vs. Mojo Rawley, Cruiserweight Tag Team Action



The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Lince Dorado & Kalisto (with Gran Metalik) make their entrance. The Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Lince Dorado & Kalisto vs. The Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher

Kendrick and Kalisto start the match. Kendrick elbows Kalisto. Kendrick tags Gallagher in. Gallagher uppercuts Kalisto. Gallagher pins Kalisto for a one count. Late in the match, Gallagher tags himself Kendrick hits the ropes. Dorado hits a Back-Handspring into a Stunner on Kendrick. Dorado assists Kalisto in hitting a Senton to the outside on Kendrick. Dorado rolls Kendrick up, with Kendrick not being the legal man in the match. Gallagher headbutts Dorado. Gallagher pins Dorado for the win.

Winners: Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick

A recap of Natalya defeating Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan on RAW to qualify for Money In The Bank is shown.

A recap of Lana defeating Billie Kay on SmackDown Live to qualify for Money In The Bank is shown.

A recap of Naomi defeating Sonya Deville on SmackDown Live to qualify for Money In The Bank is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the contract signing, moderated by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, between Ronda Rousey & RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax.

Apollo Crews (with Titus O'Neil and Dana Brooke) and Mojo Rawley make their entrances.

Mojo Rawley vs. Apollo Crews

Rawley pushes Crews. Crews locks in a headlock, Rawley sends him to the ropes. Crews dropkicks Rawley. Rawley eventually drives his shoulder into Crews in the corner. Rawley runs towards Crews in the corner, Crews gets his knee up. Crews connects with a boot to Rawley. Crews kicks Rawley. Crews clotheslines Rawley. Rawley stikesbCrews. Crews connects with another kick to Rawley. Crews hits a Standing Moonsault on Rawley. Crews pins Rawley for the win.