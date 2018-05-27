Yesterday we asked who you thought would win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on June 17. The clear pick in the comments was Becky Lynch taking the case. It's been quite some time since she's had a big win and this could finally give her something to do, maybe even allow for a change in attitude. Following her were Sasha Banks (also in need of a big win) and Natalya (to possibly cash-in on Ronda Rousey). Among the newcomers, Ember Moon and Ruby Riott were mentioned the most.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

Lil' Baby Kurt:

"People will hate this idea but I want Natalya to win and cash-in right before Ronda Rousey wins the title, making her the Raw Women's Champion. I know many people will view this as a 'waste of a push' for somebody younger, however, my goal would be for Ronda and Natalya to then feud for the title at SummerSlam making Rousey champion then."

AnonymousSmackdownGM:

"Becky deserves it most, but of course we all know someone like Ruby Riott will win the final spot."

Nick Steamboat:

"Sasha. She's done her time in getting others over. It's time to build her back up."

xHeel Guy:

"Becky Lynch. She would be a great holder and I'd love to see her turn heel and cash in on Asuka."

The Pogba:

"Anyone but Alexa or Charlotte. They've had like 70 title reigns between them. Give someone else a chance to shine."

