NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 8): Marty Scurll Vs. El Desperado, Hiromu Takahashi In The Main Event

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today featuring Hiromu Takahashi defeating Ryusuke Taguchi in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Here are the results:
* Marty Scurll defeated El Desperado
* Chris Sabin defeated Dragon Lee
* KUSHIDA defeated SHO
* Hiromu Takahashi defeated Ryusuke Taguchi
Block A Standings
* Tiger Mask 6
* Flip Gordon 6
* Will Ospreay 4
* Taiji Ishimori 4
* ACH 4
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4
* YOH 2
* BUSHI 2
Block B Standings
* Dragon Lee 6
* SHO 4
* El Desperado 4
* Hiromu Takahashi 4
* Chris Sabin 4
* KUSHIDA 4
* Marty Scurll 4
* Ryusuke Taguchi 2
The next NJPW BOTSJ is Tuesday and will be VOD, here are the Block A tournament matches:
* Tiger Mask vs. Taiji Ishimori
* ACH vs. BUSHI
* Flip Gordon vs. YOH
* Will Ospreay vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru