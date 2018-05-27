WrestlingInc.com

NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 8): Marty Scurll Vs. El Desperado, Hiromu Takahashi In The Main Event

By Joshua Gagnon | May 27, 2018

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today featuring Hiromu Takahashi defeating Ryusuke Taguchi in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Here are the results:

* Marty Scurll defeated El Desperado
* Chris Sabin defeated Dragon Lee
* KUSHIDA defeated SHO
* Hiromu Takahashi defeated Ryusuke Taguchi

Block A Standings

* Tiger Mask 6
* Flip Gordon 6
* Will Ospreay 4
* Taiji Ishimori 4
* ACH 4
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4
* YOH 2
* BUSHI 2

Block B Standings

* Dragon Lee 6
* SHO 4
* El Desperado 4
* Hiromu Takahashi 4
* Chris Sabin 4
* KUSHIDA 4
* Marty Scurll 4
* Ryusuke Taguchi 2

The next NJPW BOTSJ is Tuesday and will be VOD, here are the Block A tournament matches:

* Tiger Mask vs. Taiji Ishimori
* ACH vs. BUSHI
* Flip Gordon vs. YOH
* Will Ospreay vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

