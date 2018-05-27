WrestlingInc.com

Potential Women's Match At WWE UK Tournament, Shinsuke Nakamura - Tye Dillinger Banter, Cesaro

By Joshua Gagnon | May 27, 2018

- Above is a new episode of Clash with Cesaro (featuring Xavier Woods). The two hang out on top of the O2 Arena in London, England while playing the game.

- Although not officially announced by WWE, Toni Storm vs. Killer Kelly vs. Jinny vs. Isla Dawn is being advertised for the upcoming WWE UK Championship Tournament on the Live Nation ticket site. Storm has already shown up in promos for the event. Live Nation also advertised the winner of that match would face NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler on the second night of the tournament.

WWE To Make Big Network Announcements Soon?
See Also
WWE To Make Big Network Announcements Soon?

- As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura commented on Twitter about his upcoming WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match against AJ Styles at Money in the Bank. In his tweet, Nakamura said "10," which brought Tye Dillinger into the conversation. The two bantered back and forth a bit with Dillinger posting a photo of Nakamura's face over a nutcracker.





Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top