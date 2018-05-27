Potential Women's Match At WWE UK Tournament, Shinsuke Nakamura - Tye Dillinger Banter, Cesaro

- Above is a new episode of Clash with Cesaro (featuring Xavier Woods). The two hang out on top of the O2 Arena in London, England while playing the game.

- Although not officially announced by WWE, Toni Storm vs. Killer Kelly vs. Jinny vs. Isla Dawn is being advertised for the upcoming WWE UK Championship Tournament on the Live Nation ticket site. Storm has already shown up in promos for the event. Live Nation also advertised the winner of that match would face NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler on the second night of the tournament.

- As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura commented on Twitter about his upcoming WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match against AJ Styles at Money in the Bank. In his tweet, Nakamura said "10," which brought Tye Dillinger into the conversation. The two bantered back and forth a bit with Dillinger posting a photo of Nakamura's face over a nutcracker.

How high can you count? Or will you rise before answer? 1..2..10. No one is good all the time. #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/DgcPSPxKJd — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 26, 2018

Did someone say.....10?



Sorry "friend" but It's the ones who talk ??, that are always the most afraid. https://t.co/C5g1iUey6r — That TEN Guy ???? (@WWEDillinger) May 26, 2018

What does counting accomplish if nothing is won? Is this your new hobby? ????????Nakamura — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 26, 2018