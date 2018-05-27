WrestlingInc.com

Former WWE Star Lands Role In 'Deadpool 2,' Memorable NXT Debuts (Video), How Old Is Natalya Today?

By Joshua Gagnon | May 27, 2018

- Above are the top 5 most memorable in-arena NXT debuts. The group includes: Kevin Owens (TakeOver: R Evolution - 2014), Aleister Black (TakeOver: Orlando - 2017), Samoa Joe (TakeOver: Unstoppable - 2015), Shinsuke Nakamura (TakeOver: Dallas - 2016), and Adam Cole (TakeOver: Brooklyn III - 2017).

- Today, Natalya turns 36 years old. Also, Eric Bischoff turns 63 years old. Natalya's husband, TJ Wilson, and other WWE stars have already been sending out well wishes to the former SmackDown Women's Champion.






- Formerly known in WWE as Kurrgan, Robert Maillet was able to land a small role in Deadpool 2 as "Sluggo," a mutant mercenary.

"This was a great opportunity," Maillet told Information Morning Moncton. It was crazy for me ... I knew Deadpool, the first one, was a huge film, a huge hit, and the second one was the most anticipated film of the year. Plus it's a Marvel film as well. ... It was like a glorified Halloween party. For me the thrill is working with [Ryan Reynolds] ... watching him work, being in character, pitching out lines in each take. It's a huge honor."


