Total Bellas Preview, WWE - Instagram Photos, Did Jack Gallagher Remain 'King Of The Hill' In UFC 3?

- Above is another "King of the Hill" UFC 3 battle featuring the champion, Jack Gallagher and the challenger, Xavier Woods. Gallagher was on a five fight win streak and that moved to six after Gallagher won via knockout.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. Included in the collection: The Rock, Randy Orton, Ruby Riott, and Liv Morgan.

Olivia A post shared by L I V Morgan ?? (@yaonlylivvonce) on May 20, 2018 at 2:59pm PDT

- Total Bellas continues tonight after last week's season 3 premiere, which brought in just 517,000 viewers (season 2 premiere had 681,000 viewers). Below is the preview for tonight:

"Nikki is finally cleared to wrestle again; although Brie is eager to start training for their comeback, Nikki finds herself distracted with unexpected emotions and uncertainty about her future as Mrs. Cena."