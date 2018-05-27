Total Bellas Preview, WWE - Instagram Photos, Did Jack Gallagher Remain 'King Of The Hill' In UFC 3?

- Above is another "King of the Hill" UFC 3 battle featuring the champion, Jack Gallagher and the challenger, Xavier Woods. Gallagher was on a five fight win streak and that moved to six after Gallagher won via knockout.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. Included in the collection: The Rock, Randy Orton, Ruby Riott, and Liv Morgan.
We're all in the same game, just different levels. Dealing with the same hell, just different devils. Our new #ProjectRock @underarmour CHASE GREATNESS 2 COLLECTION drops 6/28. THANK YOU for making #ProjectRock gear @underarmour's #1 seller worldwide. #BloodSweatRespect #HardestWorkerInTheRoom #DifferentDevils #ChaseGreatnessCollection2
- Total Bellas continues tonight after last week's season 3 premiere, which brought in just 517,000 viewers (season 2 premiere had 681,000 viewers). Below is the preview for tonight:
"Nikki is finally cleared to wrestle again; although Brie is eager to start training for their comeback, Nikki finds herself distracted with unexpected emotions and uncertainty about her future as Mrs. Cena."