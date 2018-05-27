WWE SmackDown Star Shows Up At NXT Live Event, Charlotte Comments On Thor Look, Ember Moon

- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas featuring Ember Moon. Next week's subject will be Seth Rollins.

- Last night at an NXT live event in Orlando, Florida, SmackDown Star Tye Dillinger made a surprise appearance. He would go on to pin Marcel Barhel, below you can check out a video of his entrance.

A perfect surprise by a perfect 10. @WWEDillinger pic.twitter.com/8AN99HHMEJ — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 27, 2018

- Artist, Madtrillainy, created some work of Charlotte depicted as Thor. The photo made its way to Charlotte who said she'll be adding it to her vision board. Charlotte will be involved in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match with Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, Naomi, and whoever wins the gauntlet match on this week's Raw.