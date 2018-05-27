WWE SmackDown Star Shows Up At NXT Live Event, Charlotte Comments On Thor Look, Ember Moon

- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas featuring Ember Moon. Next week's subject will be Seth Rollins.
- Last night at an NXT live event in Orlando, Florida, SmackDown Star Tye Dillinger made a surprise appearance. He would go on to pin Marcel Barhel, below you can check out a video of his entrance.
#NXTOrlando ??— That TEN Guy ???? (@WWEDillinger) May 27, 2018
A perfect surprise by a perfect 10. @WWEDillinger pic.twitter.com/8AN99HHMEJ— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 27, 2018
- Artist, Madtrillainy, created some work of Charlotte depicted as Thor. The photo made its way to Charlotte who said she'll be adding it to her vision board. Charlotte will be involved in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match with Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, Naomi, and whoever wins the gauntlet match on this week's Raw.
Charlotte as Thor! I saw some tweets about Charlotte beeing a great fit as Lady Thor, so i just had to make this ?? Hope you like it ? #charlotte #charlottewwe #charlotteflair #WWE #smackdown #sdlive #raw #nxt #backlash #wweart #wweedits #edits #graphicdesign #photoshop #thor #marvel #infinitywar || pls tag @charlottewwe || Follow me for more edits ?
This is what @MsCharlotteWWE could look like as @Marvel<'a>'s #Thor! - https://t.co/SVAlnp3LLv pic.twitter.com/1doufRmcEk— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) May 26, 2018
This picture is going on my "Vision Board" I'm making! https://t.co/Wh8BTKwFfY— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 27, 2018