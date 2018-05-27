ROH Honor United: Doncaster Results (5/27): Young Bucks In The Main Event, Tanahashi Vs. Page

Earlier today, ROH Honor United: Doncaster took place with The Young Bucks defeating EVIL and SANADA, Vinny Marseglia / TK O'Ryan, and The Briscoes in the main event. Below are the full results:
* Silas Young (c) defeated Doug Williams (ROH World TV Championship)
* Sumie Sakai (c) defeated Chardonnay (ROH Women of Honor Championship)
* The Young Bucks defeated The Briscoes, EVIL and SANADA, Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan
* Matt Taven defeated Jay Lethal
* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Adam Page
* Cody defeated Scorpio Sky
* Shane Taylor, Bully Ray, and Punishment Martinez defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys
* Toru Yano and Kenny King defeated Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian
Next up for ROH is NYC Excellence at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on June 2. Below is the current card:
* Dalton Castle vs. Ultimo Guerrero (ROH World Championship Match)
* Cody vs. Titan
* Bully Ray vs. Cheeseburger
* Jay Lethal vs. Chuckie T.
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King
* The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez vs. Adam Page and The Young Bucks
* Jenny Rose vs. Kelly Klein
* Sumie Sakai and Stella Grey vs. Gabby Ortiz and Riley Shepard