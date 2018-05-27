- IWGP United States Champion Jay White spoke with AMBY about his title, nickname, and which move he's not a big fan of taking during matches.

"Chops. It depends, some guys have these brutal chops and when they hit you with one it sends like a chill all over your body," White said. "What else don't I like taking? Anything that lands me on my head is never nice. It's never fun doing that. With chops, I like to think that I've taken the worst of them from the best guy who does them, [Naomichi] Marufuji. He just cut my chest up and I was scarred from multiple chops."

- Impact Wrestling announced all of its episodes during the Fox Sports Net era are now available on the Global Wrestling Network.

Every single Fox Sports Net era IMPACT is now available at https://t.co/I9VP8ooje8 or the GWN App.



Start your FREE 30 DAY TRIAL to relive the iMPACT debut of "Macho Man" Randy Savage (iMPACT! - November 12, 2004) and SO much more! #AsylumYears pic.twitter.com/NNoZWPNn8c — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2018

- Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks posted a photo of himself before yesterday's ROH event in London and received a response from an individual who said, "Wow dude. Sorry but you look terrible. Those PEDs are not for you." Matt wrote back, "I'm 100% drug free, prick." Nick and Matt have noted on multiple occasions they are straight edge and have been bulking up as they previously announced they're moving to the heavyweight division.