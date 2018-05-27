UFC Fight Night 130 Results: Darren Till Downs Stephen Thompson, Neil Magny With Finish

Darren Till had troubles making weight for UFC Fight Night 130, but that didn't keep the Liverpool native from earning the biggest win of his career. Till picked up a decision over Stephen Thompson in the main event, sweeping the scorecards inside the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

Till was unable to hit the welterweight maximum of 171 pounds, weighing in at almost 175. He had to meet a pre-determined weight before Thompson would sign off on the fight.

Neil Magny had no trouble with Craig White, who replaced Gunnar Nelson. Magny landed a knee in the first round and followed up with strikes to cause a stoppage to the contest. Arnold Allen, Makwan Amirkhani, Claudio Silva and Darren Stewart all earned main card victories, with Allen, Silva and Stewart earning finishes.

Tom Breese, Lina Lansberg, Carlo Pedersoli Jr., Gillian Robertson and Elias Theodorou also were victorious.

Complete results are below:

Darren Till def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

Neil Magny def. Craig White via TKO (strikes) at 4:32 of Round 1

Arnold Allen def. Mads Burnell via submission (front-choke) at 2:41 of Round 3

Makwan Amirkhani def. Jason Knight via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Claudio Silva def. Nordine Taleb via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:31 of Round 1

Darren Stewart def. Eric Spicely via TKO (strikes) at 1:47 of Round 2

Tom Breese def. Dan Kelly via TKO (strikes) at 3:33 of Round 1

Lina Lansberg def. Gina Mazany via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Carlo Pedersoli Jr. def. Brad Scott via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Gillian Robertson def. Molly McCann via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:05 of Round 2

Elias Theodorou def. Trevor Smith via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)