On last week's episode of Ring of Honor, Cody announced he would be receiving his rematch against ROH World Champion Dalton Castle at Best in the World on June 29 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Cody lost the title to Castle last December at Final Battle.


On this week's show, it was made official that Marty Scurll has been added to make it a triple threat match. Back in April at ROH Masters of the Craft, Scurll defeated Castle to become the number one contender.



Cody Rhodes Says He Wants To Recruit Women Into The Bullet Club
See Also
Cody Rhodes Says He Wants To Recruit Women Into The Bullet Club

Castle is scheduled to defend his title against Ultimo Guerrero at ROH NYC Excellence on June 2.