On last week's episode of Ring of Honor, Cody announced he would be receiving his rematch against ROH World Champion Dalton Castle at Best in the World on June 29 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Cody lost the title to Castle last December at Final Battle.

.@CodyRhodes has got some BIG news and @TheBrandiRhodes is going to tell you all about it. You're doing a hell of a job out there, Brandi. #WatchROH pic.twitter.com/C21bmI9QYq — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) May 20, 2018

On this week's show, it was made official that Marty Scurll has been added to make it a triple threat match. Back in April at ROH Masters of the Craft, Scurll defeated Castle to become the number one contender.

Glad to see @CodyRhodes and @MartyScurll are finally seeing eye to eye on this whole Best in the World situation. #WatchROH pic.twitter.com/m8rbkAFVMo — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) May 27, 2018

Castle is scheduled to defend his title against Ultimo Guerrero at ROH NYC Excellence on June 2.