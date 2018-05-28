Cody Rhodes And Nick Aldis At 'All In,' Naito Dines And Dashes, NJPW Dojo Camp Dates

- Above is an NWA video showing footage from this past weekend's ROH Honor United: London where NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis said if Cody wanted a shot at his title then he wants a shot at the ROH World Championship, if Cody wins at ROH Best in the World against Dalton Castle on June 29. All In takes place on September 1 in Chicago.

- NJPW revealed its upcoming US dojo camp dates for the rest of the year. They are as follows: July 9-11, July 13-15, July 17-19, October 5-7, and December 3-7. Katsuyori Shibata is the head trainer for the dojo.

- Yesterday was the three year anniversary when Tetsuya Naito joined Los Ingobernables, and to celebrate, he took fellow members, BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi out to lunch. Tokoyo Sports went along to interview the group. Naito said he would be picking up the check for the celebration and even went to hail a cab for BUSHI and Takahashi, but then vanished. Takahashi and BUSHI went to see where he went and also left, leaving Tokyo Sports with the check, again.

LOS INGOBERNABLES de JAPON



27 de MAYO de 2015.

un día de destino.https://t.co/pAX8TreBnG pic.twitter.com/p4sB4wygwE — ???? naito tetsuya (@s_d_naito) May 27, 2018

Table manners LIJ style pic.twitter.com/WUq2MAsMAd — chris charlton (@reasonjp) May 28, 2018