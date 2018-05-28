News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Gauntlet Match, IC Title Match, Braun Strowman, Nia Jax - Ronda Rousey

Tonight's Memorial Day edition of WWE RAW will take place from The Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia as the road to Money In the Bank continues.

Matches for tonight include Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins plus the Second Chance MITB Gauntlet qualifier with Dana Brooke, Mickie James, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks and Bayley. No other matches have been announced for tonight.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* The Kingslayer defends his title against The Modern Day Maharaja

* Seven Superstars get a Last Chance to be "Money"

* How will Nia Jax respond to Ronda Rousey's threat?

* Is Braun Strowman destined to become Mr. Money in the Bank?

* What payback does Bobby Lashley have in store for Sami Zayn?

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.