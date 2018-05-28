WrestlingInc.com

How Old Is Seth Rollins Today?, King Maxel Video From WWE Live Event, Last Man Standing Knockouts

By Marc Middleton | May 28, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the greatest knockouts from Last Man Standing matches.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins turns 32 years old today while WWE Legend Kamala turns 68, Headbanger Mosh turns 47 and WWE UK Superstar Joseph Conners turns 31.

- The weekend WWE live event in Hampton, VA saw RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy retain over The Revival. WWE posted this video of King Maxel at the show:


