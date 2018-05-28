Hulk Hogan Tweets Wrestlers Singing His WCW Theme, Miz Gets His Rematch With Xavier, Fans On B-Team

- Two years ago, Miz lost his personal Intercontinental Championship that he took down from a wall in his home and gave to Xavier Woods after losing in Street Fighter II to the New Day member. In the video above, Miz puts up his personal US Championship in an attempt to win back that IC title. In a first to 3 wins game, Woods would get the victory. The two agreed next time Miz can put up one of his tag titles and if he wins he'll get back both the US and IC titles.

- WWE's latest poll is "What else should The B-Team do for a victory celebration?" As of this writing, the results are: declare themselves the new General Managers of Raw and attempt to take over the show (33 percent), take over commentary for the remainder of the show (26 percent), hit the ref with their signature move and count the pin on him (23 percent), and finally, crash all subsequent backstage interviews (18 percent).

- Below, while on tour in the UK, Cody Rhodes, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, and Nick Jackson sang Hulk Hogan's "American Made" theme from his WCW days. Hogan tweeted it out with the caption, "My Hollywood/Maniac crew on tour in the UK! Singing like real Americans, brother!"