Billy Gunn On If WWE Still Pays Him Royalties From DX Merchandise

Billy Gunn spoke with WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet at the Wrestling For Warriors event in Fort Pierce, FL on Saturday night.

The DX reunion at RAW 25 feeling rushed:

"Well you're looking at the end of the show, they're trying to go back and forth between two buildings. We're in the Manhattan Center and of course everybody says they were getting mad but how do you spread all of that out? It's the 25th anniversary, you want to go back to the place you started, but you can't have all of the talent there, I don't know if you've been there but it's little. It was rushed a little bit, but it's the end of the show and you're trying to shove 200 talents into a 3 hour show. So yeah, a little rugged."

He still gets paid royalties from DX merchandise:

"I do. I do. Anything that has my name that I own on it. Yeah, I get a little bit. But I mean you're talking like of a half a cent of a half of a cent but it's still something."

When the New Age Outlaws will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

"I think they'll put me and Brian in as strictly tag stuff, then it will be a few years and they'll induct Hunter. When they induct Hunter, the next year it'll be the DX thing."