WWE Live Event Results From Hampton (5/27): Braun Strowman Headlines, Seth Rollins Defends

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Sherrod Jones ( @SherrodJones4 ) for sending in these results from last night's WWE RAW live event in Hampton, VA:

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt defeated The Revival

* Natalya defeated Mickie James via submission with the Sharpshooter

* Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler defeated Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews (w/ Dana Brooke)

* Elias came out and was playing a song for Hampton, but was interrupted by Bobby Roode. This turned into a triple threat with Roode vs. Elias vs. Finn Balor. Seth Rollins came down and it turned into a Fatal 4-Way.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Roode, Elias and Finn Balor in a Fatal 4-Way match. Match of the night. Rollins pinned Elias after the Curb Stomp.

Intermission

* Baron Corbin & The Authors of Pain defeated No Way Jose & Breezango.

* RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alexa Bliss is a Fatal 4-Way match.

* Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.