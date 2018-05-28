Big Show Talks Putting Over Braun Strowman, Strowman Needing To Maintain 'Monster' Persona

As previously noted, WWE veteran The Big Show was recently a guest on The Steve Austin show with 'Global Icon And National Treasure' Steve Austin. Among many other things, The Big Show talked about putting Braun Strowman over. Show also shared his thoughts on Strowman's character and his WrestleMania angle with Nicolas.

According to The Big Show, he was happy to pass the big man torch to Strowman and would have been fine with that being his last match.

"My last match was with Braun Strowman and I did the best I could to get him over and pass the big man torch to him, if I had it." Big Show continued, "whatever I had to give, I had no problems making him. I think he's a great guy and a hell of a talent. It was my pleasure to put the guy over and send him on his way and hopefully making him better. So I was happy with that match. It was a hell of a match. If that was my last match, you can't ask for anything better."

In the learned opinion of Big Show, Strowman tagging with the undefeated Nicolas at WrestleMania was a great angle and that WWE did a nice job in positioning 'The Monster Among Men' as being so powerful that he does not need a tag partner.

"They'd done that great angle with Braun Strowman with a kid for a partner, which was an amazing angle." Show added, "I mean, what 10-year old kid, what a dream, a pro wrestler picks you out of a crowd and you become tag team champions? It was awesome. They did a great job for Braun because Braun doesn't need a tag partner.

With that said, The Big Show cautioned that Strowman needs to keep the monster element to his character, even if he is portraying a babyface.

"That's one thing they're doing right with him, they're making him a monster." Show reflected, "as long as they don't have him doing stupid stuff, if they keep that monster on him. I mean, I know right now he's a smiling babyface, which he is a good guy. It'll be tough for him to sell and get sympathy. We went through that. But if he can keep that monster attitude about it, they'll do very well. But that was a great opportunity for him."

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit PodcastOne's Steve Austin Show with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: The Steve Austin Show

