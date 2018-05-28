Top WWE Superstars Set For Weekend Off, Kevin Owens In 'Click It Or Ticket' Ad, Tonight's RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Richmond, Virginia in this new video.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles and Roman Reigns are not advertised for next weekend's live events in Texas and Louisiana. Reigns is scheduled to return at next Monday's RAW in Houston while Styles is scheduled to return at Monday's live event in Laredo, Texas.

- WWE tweeted this "Click It or Ticket" ad with Kevin Owens for the Memorial Day holiday: