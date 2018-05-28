Big Cass WWE Status Update, WWE Superstar High School Yearbook Photos (Video), Brie Bella Bonus Clip

- Above is a Total Bellas bonus clip from Sunday with Brie Bella talking to John Laurinaitis and Kathy about how she thinks sister-in-law Lauren is pregnant.

- Regarding a possible injury to Big Cass, PWInsider reports that he is scheduled to be on the road with WWE this week. Cass was pulled from last week's SmackDown due to a potential leg injury that came up during the recent European tour. It was believed that Cass had been selling the recent SmackDown attack from Daniel Bryan because he was still working matches on the tour.

- WWE posted this video looking at high school photos of various Superstars: