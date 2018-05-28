WrestlingInc.com

Paige Makes SmackDown Match, Booker T Gives Props To Hulk Hogan (Video), Ratings & Stock Reminder

By Marc Middleton | May 28, 2018

- Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Johnny Garganao. Regarding a return by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, Booker says The Hulkster is a great ambassador for the business and should be a part of it. Booker added that Hogan does deserve a second chance as that's what life is all about. Booker said, "Welcome back!"

Hulk Hogan Wrestling Again For WWE?, Hogan On If He Has Disliked Any Wrestlers Over The Years
See Also
Hulk Hogan Wrestling Again For WWE?, Hogan On If He Has Disliked Any Wrestlers Over The Years

- As a reminder, the WWE ratings and stock will be delayed due to the Memorial Day holiday. RAW viewership will be released on Wednesday while SmackDown numbers will be available on Thursday. WWE stock updates will resume on Tuesday. RAW and SmackDown social ratings should be released at their normal times, Tuesday and Wednesday.

- SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced Tye Dillinger vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for Tuesday's SmackDown after the two went at it on social media. Paige tweeted the following:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top