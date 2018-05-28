Paige Makes SmackDown Match, Booker T Gives Props To Hulk Hogan (Video), Ratings & Stock Reminder

- Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Johnny Garganao. Regarding a return by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, Booker says The Hulkster is a great ambassador for the business and should be a part of it. Booker added that Hogan does deserve a second chance as that's what life is all about. Booker said, "Welcome back!"

- As a reminder, the WWE ratings and stock will be delayed due to the Memorial Day holiday. RAW viewership will be released on Wednesday while SmackDown numbers will be available on Thursday. WWE stock updates will resume on Tuesday. RAW and SmackDown social ratings should be released at their normal times, Tuesday and Wednesday.

- SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced Tye Dillinger vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for Tuesday's SmackDown after the two went at it on social media. Paige tweeted the following: