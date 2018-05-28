Titus O'Neil Possibly Teaming With Batista, Moment He Had With Sons Before Getting Into WWE, More

Titus O'Neil recently spoke with Richmond.com to promote tonight's WWE RAW. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

How did you find pro wrestling, or how did it find you?

One of my closest friends is Dave Bautista (Batista) and we've had several conversations about wrestling, but it wasn't something I was looking to make into a career. But he did tell me where they trained at, which was in Tampa. I was driving one day to get a pair of dress shoes and saw the (training center) in the plaza across the street . So I poked my head in the back door to see what it's all about. Two weeks later, I was signed and learning how to become a WWE superstar.

If you had one final match in your career, who would be your ultimate tag team partner?

Dave Bautista. We were neighbors for years. He's one of my closest friends. Long before I got into WWE, we became friends. That's the beauty of life, you never know why you get to meet certain people.

Who would you take on?

John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

What was your hook? What made you feel like this was the future for you?

I went to the show with my kids and they were 3 and 5 at the time. I looked over at both my sons and asked "Do you think I can do this?" My youngest son said "Absolutely!" My oldest son said "I think you can do anything daddy."

After that, that was the hook.

Source: Richmond.com