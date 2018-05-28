Jinder Mahal Makes Big Prediction (Video), John Cena - WWE Network Note, The Bella Twins Teach Poses

- As noted, tonight's RAW will feature Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins with the title on the line. Above is new backstage video of The Modern Day Maharaja sending a message to The Architect.

Jinder says this whole thing had nothing to do with Rollins but he chose to get involved and now that will cost him his Intercontinental Title. Mahal says the IC Title is the working man's title, the blue collar title of WWE and he is the most blue collar Superstar there is, and the hardest worker there is, despite the Louis Vuitton loafers, the Louis belt, the gold Rolex and the 24k gold chain. Mahal says Rollins and Roman Reigns think they're the big dogs of RAW but now that Jinder is on RAW, the Great Dane has arrived. Mahal says he will walk out with the title tonight and he makes a big prediction - he will be a Grand Slam Champion by the end of the year.

- Besides the usual shows like WWE NXT and WWE 205 Live, there will be no new content on the live stream of the WWE Network this week. Wednesday's "Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard" podcast will feature a discussion on John Cena. In other WWE Network additions for this week, new episodes of Mid-South Wrestling from 1983 and 1984 were added today.

- Below is a behind-the-scenes clip from a recent episode of The Chew with The Bella Twins teaching Chef Michael Symon how to do their signature poses: