Vince McMahon's Birthday Tweet To Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey Talks Shooting Hero, Asuka Vs. Carmella

- Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with Ronda Rousey and asking her about Indiana science teacher Jason Seaman, who disarmed the school shooter in Noblesville, IN last week. Rousey gives the man props for being a hero and risking his life, and says she would like for him to accompany her to the ring, if he wanted to. The TMZ reporter awkwardly pressed Rousey on if she would like the teacher to join her in the ring.

- It looks like Asuka and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella may face off on tomorrow's SmackDown as WWE posted the following teaser for the feud as the two prepare to do battle at Money In the Bank:

Is Carmella ready for Asuka? SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella has a date with destiny on June 17 at WWE Money in the Bank when she faces Asuka. Despite facing tall odds against The Empress of Tomorrow, Carmella remains confident that she is not only better than Asuka, but ready to defeat her in Chicago. Will The Princess of Staten Island continue to boast this Tuesday?

- As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted the following birthday wishes to The Architect this afternoon: