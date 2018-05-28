Chris Jericho Re-Tweets Fan Comments On Impact Rumors

Pro Wrestling Illustrated recently interviewed Impact Co-Executive Vice Presidents Don Callis & Scott D'Amore, and the topic of possibly bringing in former WWE Superstars was brought up. Callis said they would be interested in bringing in someone like Chris Jericho, who he is friends with.

Callis said, "We'd even open the door for a guy like Chris Jericho if he wanted to come to Impact."

The quote by Callis led to speculation online that Jericho could be headed to Impact Wrestling soon. A fan asked Jericho about the rumors and he re-tweeted the comments, which have added to the speculation. Below is the tweet that Jericho re-tweeted:

@IAmJericho are the rumors true ??? Could you be heading to impact wrestling?? Please make this happen! @IMPACTWRESTLING — Sea (@Sea25030474) May 28, 2018

Despite Jericho working for New Japan Pro Wrestling, it's believed that he is a WWE-lifer and very loyal to Vince McMahon. It's possible Jericho is just trolling fans, as he is known to do, but anything is possible in the world of pro wrestling as we've seen over the years.