Enzo Amore Reveals New Career Move, Dolph Ziggler & Drew Ziggler Double Team (Video), Total Bellas

By Marc Middleton | May 28, 2018

- We now know why former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore made the Instagram posts that we noted earlier - his new career as rapper Real1. As seen above, Real1 has released his new "Phoenix" single through WorldStar Hip-Hop.

- Below is the synopsis for next Sunday's Total Bellas episode:

"What Comes Up, Must Go Down: Nikki leans on Brie, Bryan and the Bella family for their unconditional support following her breakup with fiancé John Cena, all while preparing for the Bella Twins' big return to the WWE 25th anniversary of 'Monday Night Raw.'"

- WWE posted this video of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler double teaming Apollo Crews at the weekend live event in Hampton, Virginia, which saw Crews and Titus O'Neil take a loss.


