** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | May 28, 2018
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Richmond, VA for this week's Main Event:

* Tony Nese defeated Akira Tozawa

* Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose

