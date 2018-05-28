New WWE Money In The Bank Match Revealed

Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley is now official for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

MITB takes place on June 17th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated card:

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. a member of The New Day vs. Samoa Joe or Daniel Bryan

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. 1 Superstar TBA (out of Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks, Mickie James)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Title

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women's Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. Carmella

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley