Daniel Bryan Vs. Samoa Joe Promo, Mojo Rawley On WWE Main Event, Elias Taunts Seth Rollins (Video)

- Tonight's WWE RAW saw Elias drop WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins with a guitar shot following Rollins' title defense against Jinder Mahal, which ended in a disqualification due to steel chair shots. In the video above, Mike Rome interviews Elias after the attack and says he attacked Rollins because Rollins interrupted his in-ring performance before the match with Jinder. Elias could have sang Happy Birthday to Rollins but instead he gave him a gift he won't forget. Elias shows off what's left of the guitar and wishes Rollins a Happy Birthday.
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Richmond, VA for this week's Main Event:
* Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa
* Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose
- Below is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown with Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe for the final spot in the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the June 17th pay-per-view:
TOMORROW NIGHT, @WWEDanielBryan collides with @SamoaJoe on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network, with the winner earning the FINAL spot in the Men's #MITB #LadderMatch! pic.twitter.com/zmGeL6FSuO— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2018