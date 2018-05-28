Daniel Bryan Vs. Samoa Joe Promo, Mojo Rawley On WWE Main Event, Elias Taunts Seth Rollins (Video)

- Tonight's WWE RAW saw Elias drop WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins with a guitar shot following Rollins' title defense against Jinder Mahal, which ended in a disqualification due to steel chair shots. In the video above, Mike Rome interviews Elias after the attack and says he attacked Rollins because Rollins interrupted his in-ring performance before the match with Jinder. Elias could have sang Happy Birthday to Rollins but instead he gave him a gift he won't forget. Elias shows off what's left of the guitar and wishes Rollins a Happy Birthday.

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Richmond, VA for this week's Main Event:

* Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa

* Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose

* Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown with Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe for the final spot in the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the June 17th pay-per-view: