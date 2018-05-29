How Old Is Nia Jax Today?, Finn Balor Taunts Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks On Having Big Plans (Video)

- As noted, this week's RAW main event saw Sasha Banks win the Last Chance Money In the Bank Qualifying Gauntlet Match to secure the final spot in the women's MITB Ladder Match at the June 17th pay-per-view. Above is post-match video of Mike Rome talking to The Boss about the big win.

Banks talks about another dream coming true as she main evented RAW and how she plans to win the briefcase to become a five-time women's champion. Banks says her emotions are running pretty high as she has big plans for the future because her time is now and it's boss time, baby.

- RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax turns 34 years old today while WWE 205 Live Superstar Brian Kendrick turns 39, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Hornswoggle turns 32, former WWE Hardcore Champion Pete Gas of The Mean Street Posse turns 48, former ECW Champion and current WWE coach Steve Corino turns 45 and Nitro Girl Spice turns 45.

- Finn Balor tweeted the following taunt at Braun Strowman following this week's RAW. Balor defeated Strowman by disqualification due to interference from Kevin Owens, one week after Strowman defeated Balor in last week's RAW main event. As noted, next week's show will feature Balor vs. Owens and Strowman vs. Bobby Roode in singles matches.