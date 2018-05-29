News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - Title Match, Daniel Bryan Vs. Samoa Joe, Six-Man, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Confirmed for tonight's SmackDown is six-man action with The Bar vs. The New Day, the final men's Money In the Bank qualifier with Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe plus Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tye Dillinger. Tonight's 205 Live will feature Buddy Murphy vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander with the title on the line.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe to clash for final spot in Money in the Bank Ladder Match

* The New Day battle The Miz & The Bar in Six-Man Tag Team action

* Is Carmella ready for Asuka?

* Will AJ Styles figure into the outcome of Shinsuke Nakamura's match against Tye Dillinger?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.