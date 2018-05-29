WWE Live Event Results From Fayetteville (5/28): Cass Back In Action, WWE US Title Main Event, More

Thanks to Lamar Johnson for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Fayetteville, North Carolina:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over The Usos and The New Day

* Shelton Benjamin defeated Sin Cara

* Asuka, Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Lana, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

* Daniel Bryan and Tye Dillinger defeated Big Cass and The Miz

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Bar

* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retained over Charlotte Flair

* WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retained over Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura