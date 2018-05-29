WrestlingInc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Fayetteville (5/28): Cass Back In Action, WWE US Title Main Event, More

By Marc Middleton | May 29, 2018
WWE Live Event Results From Fayetteville (5/28): Cass Back In Action, WWE US Title Main Event, More Photo Credit:

Thanks to Lamar Johnson for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Fayetteville, North Carolina:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over The Usos and The New Day

* Shelton Benjamin defeated Sin Cara

* Asuka, Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Lana, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

* Daniel Bryan and Tye Dillinger defeated Big Cass and The Miz

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Bar

* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retained over Charlotte Flair

* WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retained over Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top