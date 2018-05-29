Former NXT Star Recalls Finn Balor Losing His Patience With Enzo Amore

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is certainly known for as being an example of art imitating life. Whether it is being caught by TMZ, or his various social media platforms, Enzo makes it known that his status is something important to him.

Amid sexual assault allegations, Enzo was released from WWE at the beginning of 2018 while he was champion, forcing the title to be vacated and a tournament to commence. Even though he was recently cleared of the charges, there has been discussion that WWE let him go due to him never telling them about the allegations, but Enzo has stated that he did not know about them until it was publicized.

Regardless of his WWE status, former NXT Tag Team Champion Simon Gotch, now known as Simon Grimm, was a guest on Robbie E's Why It Ended podcast and discussed Enzo. Grimm stated that WWE was just fine with his promos, and he never had any heat from them. When it came to the wrestlers, however, his level of heat was a different story.

"I noticed he would try to buddy up with people when he thought he could get something from them, and that didn't sit well with people," said Grimm. "When Fergal, Finn Balor, got there, [Enzo] immediately was just d--k riding him to high heaven. Right away. 'Oh, bro. you wanna get chicks, you know what you gotta do? You gotta get an apartment downtown, bro. Cuz then you can walk to all the bars and walk right home.'"

Grimm added that Balor laughed at Enzo because he was funny at first, but "lost his patience with him eventually." Moreover, the fact that Enzo wanted to latch on to Balor because he know that he was going to be a star was also poorly received. Grimm stated that Balor did not need Enzo's help, because he has "nine million abs," was an Armani model in Japan, and could get any girl he wanted.

