CM Punk & Colt Cabana Vs. Chris Amann Begins, John Cena Sends Message To Nikki Bella?, SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Raleigh, NC in this new video.

- After being delayed last week, the libel & slander trial with WWE's Dr. Chris Amann vs. CM Punk & Colt Cabana is beginning today in Cook County, Illinois. We noted before that jury selection began late last week. Amann is seeking $1 million in compensatory damages and an undetermined amount of punitive damages for the comments Punk made about him during an appearance on Colt's "Art of Wrestling" podcast shortly after his WWE release in 2014. Last week's report on the case, why there were delays, which side is pushing for a jury trial and more can be found at this link.

- John Cena tweeted the following on Monday, an apparent message to Nikki Bella as their breakup (or breakup storyline) continues to play out in the media and on social media. Cena recently visited San Diego to "try and win" Nikki back and it's been reported by several sources that they are "basically back together" already. Nikki recently lashed out at these reports on Twitter. Cena wrote: