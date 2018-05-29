Kenny Omega To Be In Street Fighter V Video Game

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is due out on June 26 and Kenny Omega will be playing as the live action actor of one of the characters in the game, Cody, the new mayor of Metro City. In the video above, you can see Omega involved as part of the video game's promotion and what his character is like in the game.

On Twitter, Omega commented on the role that he kept very close to the chest.

A little something I worked on in secrecy. A proud moment to assume the role of my favorite SF fighter! Thanks to @CapcomFighters and all of the kind staff I met on set. You were all great. (Well, I never met the guy on the phone but I'm sure you're swell) https://t.co/InqpbHWOJR — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 28, 2018

Wrestling fans have been making jokes about Omega playing this character due to the name and somewhat similar resemblance to Cody Rhodes. It should be noted the "Cody" in Street Fighter has been a playable character since the late 90s.

Video games aside, Omega is getting prepared for his upcoming match against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion on June 9. Looking back at their trilogy, Okada defeated Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 11, they went to a 60-minute draw at last year's Dominion, and Omega defeated Okada in last year's G1 Climax tournament.

